Calcasieu Parish Private Property Debris Removal Begins

Beginning July 26, residents of Calcasieu Parish's unincorporated areas can turn in applications to have hurricane-related debris removed from their property for free. If you become eligible for the removal, you will received help to have hurricane debris and demolition debris removed from your property. It will also help with demolition if the structure is deemed to be a collapse threat, non-recoverable, or a health hazard. This does not include vacant lots, un-used, un-maintained areas, foundations, or concrete slabs.

Each application will also need to have a site visit conducted once you become eligible for the help. It is also mentioned on the Calcasieu Parish website that once you complete the application, the entire process is very lengthy and will involve multiple approvals as it is being processed.