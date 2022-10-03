A high school in California will forfeit the rest of its football team's season after video surfaced of players holding a prank "slave auction" of their black teammates.

According to KCRA in Sacramento, River Valley High School had to cancel its Friday night game after the video was uncovered. The Yuba City Unified School District sent out a press release, condemning the prank and calling for an honest look at "issues of systemic racism."

"Re-enacting a slave sale as a prank tells us that we have a great deal of work to do with our students so they can distinguish between intent and impact," the Yuba City Unified School District said. "They may have thought this skit was funny, but it is not; it is unacceptable and requires us to look honestly and deeply at issues of systemic racism."

The original video appears to have been deleted from TikTok, but some other social media users are sharing what they claim is the video on other platforms.

WARNING: Language

District Superintendent Doreen Osumi told media outlets that "some students may face disciplinary consequences as a result of the video and that the school will also implement 'education, honest, open discussions and instruction' around racism."

“At this time, the District and site administration are working in earnest to identify lessons and programs to help our student body learn from this situation,” she added. “When students find humor in something that is so deeply offensive, it tells me that we have an opportunity to help them expand their mindset to be more aware, thoughtful and considerate of others.”

After the Friday night game was canceled, the district decided to cancel the rest of the team's season as punishment for the prank.

