Can the Power of Prayer Change the Course of a Storm?—This Story Might Make You a Believer
Sunday, June, 5 at approximately 6 PM, severe thunderstorms with intense winds, lightning, rain and hail developed over St. Landry Parish. These storms were severe enough to cause major wind and hail damage. I watched them develop on the local radar with deep red colors and pink, a color that you don't normally see on weather apps. As it turns out, pink represents the most severe thunderstorms on the weather app I was using. These intense storms were headed straight for Lafayette moving quickly.
Severe Storms Over St. Martin Parish Sunday Evening
At about 6:45 PM, I started to get concerned. The storms were growing larger in size and more and more intense. I changed to street-by-street monitoring and could tell they were coming from the East, in Broussard, headed up Ambassador Caffery Parkway on a direct collision with Best Buy where my son, Blake, was at work.
I started texting him, many words in all CAPS. I live about a mile and a half from Best Buy as a crow flys. It was going to hit Best Buy, then my house.
I went into the backyard and I could see the dark clouds rolling in and could the distant sound of thunder. It looked like it was going to be really really bad. I texted Blake to find a safe place in the building. At one point, I even suggested getting into a large refrigerator or freezer. I was very worried. I have never seen those colors on the radar before.
I'm in the backyard sending him pictures, feeling the winds picking up...I started to pray. This is what I see on the radar.
The storm is on a direct collision course with Best Buy. It's going to be on top of my son, the employees and customers in minutes.
Then...it starts to break up. Keep in mind, that I had been watching these storms for over an hour and they were showing no signs of weakening. The intense area of the storm starts to break up less than a few miles from Best Buy.
Then, as though Best Buy had a force field around it, the most intense area of the storm breaks up (fast) and turns due South. Best Buy hardly received a drop of rain.
Then, as though the universe was casting me a sign that everything was alright, from my backyard, I look in the direction of Best Buy and I see this.
And if that weren't weird enough...my house is where the blue dot is. Check out the circle of calm around my house.
Coincidental or the power of prayer?