Roof Blows Off New Iberia Business

(New Iberia) KLFY is reporting a roof has blown off a business in downtown New Iberia. As severe storms rolled through Acadiana, the roof was torn off at approximately 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

According to KLFY, the business is located at the 100 block of Main Street in New Iberia.

The roof struck a vehicle before landing on the road. The business is closed and no one was injured.

New Iberia Fire Department and New Iberia Police Department were dispatched to the scene.

Acadiana is under a threat of severe storms through the weekend.