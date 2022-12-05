Two Short Prayers for Finances, Success & Joy This Holiday

The holidays can be the most wonderful time of year but occasionally adulthood realities get in the way of all the joy the holidays bring. Financial stress, the work involved in pulling off a successful family gathering and relationship wows can all take the holidays from a ten to a one real quick. It's going to be okay. Take a deep breath and believe.

No matter what religion, or belief you put your faith in or if you walk with nothing but an open mind, sometimes it helps to toss something out into the universe to see what comes back. If your life has taken a dip, speaking a few words silently or out loud certainly can't make things any worse now can they? However, if you choose to stop reading here, may you be happy, healthy and prosperous this holiday season. May 2023 bring only joy to you and those you love.

If you kept reading, these are two very short prayers to say to yourself or out loud to help with total and overall prosperity, health and joy.

Prosperity and Blessings

Save now, I pray, O Lord;

O Lord, I pray, send now prosperity.

Blessed is he who comes in the name of the Lord!

We have blessed you from the house of the Lord.

—Psalm 118:25-26

Prosperity, Health and Truth

Beloved, I pray that you may prosper in all things and be in health, just as your soul prospers.

For I rejoiced greatly when brethren came and testified of the truth that is in you, just as you walk in the truth. I have no greater joy than to hear that my children walk in truth.

—3 John 1:2-4

May you and your family have a very Merry Christmas and a wonderful New Year.