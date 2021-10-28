Can You Help Law Enforcement? Silver Alert for Man with Dementia

Louisiana State Police have issued a Silver Alert for a man with dementia who has gone missing.

According to Louisiana State Police Spokesman Sergeant James Anderson says that 80-year-old James Ardoin was last seen Wednesday, October 27 in the 200 block of Cove Road in Ville Platte.

Ardoin's family members say he does suffer from dementia.

It was around 6 o'clock Wednesday evening that Ardoin was seen driving a 1981 Pontiac Bonneville. The Louisiana license plate tag is DPT 485.

Mr. Ardoin is said to stand about five feet, eleven inches tall, and he weighs around 190 pounds. The man has grey hair, and his eyes are brown.

What was he wearing?

Ardoin was last seen in a blue t-shirt with blue jeans.

What do you do if you see him?

If you see Mr. Ardoin, you are asked to call the Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Office at 337-363-2161.

Technology Helping To Reduce St. Landry Sheriff’s Response Times

Technology Helping To Reduce St. Landry Sheriff’s Response Times

Heatstroke Is Still Of Concern For Kids & Cars

Things That You End Up With In Your Home

Why Louisiana Has The Second Worst School System

Louisiana Has 8th Most Underprivileged Children

Simple Halloween Costumes in the '70s

Thanksgiving Safety Tips From State Fire Marshal

Things about Christmas That We All Love

Things about Christmas That We All Love