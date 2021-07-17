Cajun Responds to Hilarious TikTok Video with Louisiana Towns

It's no secret that I struggle when it comes to pronouncing certain words, specifically words that have that classic cajun twist to them. Although I spend a lot of time in Natchitoches I still struggle to say it correctly so I opt for calling it Natty.

It turns out I am not the only person out there who struggles with pronunciation and the good news is there is someone out there who is horrid at pronouncing Louisiana town names even worse than Louisiana transplants.

A Canadian TikToker who has over 3 million followers decided to try to pronounce Louisiana town names and although I am disappointed he didn't attempt to pronounce Bossier, I am still laughing at how he thought certain towns were pronounced.

Here is the complete list of words the Canadian attempted to pronounce, can you correctly pronounce them?

Plaquemine

Tangipahoa

Urania

Opelousas

Ponchatoula

Shongaloo

Natchitoches

Choudarant

Grosse Tete

Swolle Atchafalaya

Coochie Brake (wait what is that?)

Kickapoo

Another popular TikToker from Louisiana decided to correct the Canadian man who butchered Louisiana names. The TikToker who's user name is Heyerock is always quick to show us the fun life he lives in Louisiana and is always teaching us the correct pronunciation of cajun words. The Cajun's reaction to the Canadian is nothing short of what we expected. Check out the video below.

