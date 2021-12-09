Capital One Building Insurance Case Moves to Calcasieu Parish

The topic came up the other day on a Facebook group of someone saying, once again, that the famous Capital One building in downtown Lake Charles would be torn down. Now, the commenter, of course, couldn't site where they got their information from. Others replied that they know of people still going in and out of the boarded-up building working on it. So what is exactly going on?

Without a law degree, all I can do is google around and learn new legal jargon as I go. Obviously, I am no expert when it comes to this. In fact, I have only been to court one time for an expired inspection sticker and expired license. I was 19, don't judge me!

Back in May, I wrote about how the owners of the building, Hertz Investment Group, LLC, were fighting their insurance company, Zurich American Insurance Company. The court date, at that time, was set for June 29 of this year in Lafayette. That was when I had hoped we would have gotten some better news as to the fate of the iconic structure.

According to pacermonitor.com, the trial that was set for June 29, was pushed to July 8, 2021, due to a conflict in scheduling. Judge James D. Cain, Jr. signed the document to reschedule the court date for the new date.

Just before the new court date, a motion was granted for the case to be remanded to the 14th Judicial District Court. This motion was signed by Judge Cain on July 12, 2021. The notice became official and the case, 2:21-cv-00482, was terminated on July 12, 2021.

So what now? Beats me, I tried to look for more info once it was terminated and moved, but I can't find much more information. This really feels like a Theresa Schmidt story, and lord knows I am not her. The fact of the matter is, until some sort of agreement is made between the two parties, nothing will probably be done with the building. To tear it down takes money, to rebuild it takes money. That money seems to now be in the hands of the decision-makers here in Calcasieu Parish.