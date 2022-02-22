Carencro Mardi Gras Features Epic Gender Reveal for New Acadiana Parents

An epic moment came about during the Carencro Mardi Gras parade, as two parents-to-be had a gender reveal delivered by a float. Video from the moment shows the excitement that everyone involved got to share.

Mardi Gras is most certainly a time to celebrate and Acadiana does it as good as anybody. The Carencro parade in particular has long been known as a huge event for Mardi Gras lovers across the region.

Some soon-to-be parents got an extra special delivery during the Cro parade that actually came from one of the floats on the route. Thanks to the couple's friends and family, with a special shoutout to Kaylee Smith, Cardaye Spencer and Eboni Smith got to find out the gender of their baby with a very special celebration.

See the moment captured on video below.

As you can see, the moment went off perfectly as pink smoke and confetti flew into the sky on the gorgeous day in Carencro. Everyone around cheered and celebrated as the parents got the news they patiently waited for.

So, congratulations to Cardaye and Eboni and best of luck with the baby girl!