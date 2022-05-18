A post about a sign a Carencro restaurant hung on the door to its establishment is going viral.

According to a post on Facebook, the restaurant in Carencro posted a sign saying that it was looking to hire cooks and servers.

It wasn't the fact that they were looking for employees that they are being both applauded and dragged online; it's the requirements they list that some are finding amusing, others finding tacky.

Get our free mobile app

As I said, some find the sign amusing; others, not so much.

Restaurant Opportunities Centers United is the page that posted the sign and, within minutes of it being posted, it started to receive lots of comments.

Some people felt that the sign was in poor taste and unprofessional, whereas others agreed with the sentiments of the business owners and were experiencing issues with hiring dependable employees.

The full text of the "Help Wanted" sign:

Please do not apply if you oversleep, have court often, don't have a babysitter, have to rely on getting a ride to work, experience flat tires weekly, have a cell phone addiction, or will be an expert at work with no need to learn or take advice or instruction after your first day. Must be available to work weekends and close. No gold stars will be issued if you are on time for work. If you feel that you qualify, please inquire inside for an application. - via Facebook

The organization that posted the sign on Facebook, Restaurant Opportunities Centers United, advocates for workers' rights. From its website:

We build power and voice for restaurant workers through Policy change, organizing, and partnering with High Road Restaurants. The Restaurant Opportunities Center of New Orleans (ROC-NOLA) is a multi-racial, grassroots organization dedicated to winning improved working conditions and raising industry standards for all New Orleans area restaurant workers.

In its fight for workers' rights, the organization, through its social media sites, posts photos that expose establishments it feels may not have the best management style. Those photos seem to generate a lot of conversation.

Right off the bat, people began to defend the sign.

via Facebook via Facebook loading...

Even those who recognize the fact that the sign is a bit "snarky" agree with the sentiment.

via Facebook via Facebook loading...

More than one person who joined the discussion did not like the tone of the sign and used a dating scenario to explain their point.

via Facebook via Facebook loading...

While some felt that the restaurant should have posted more of what the job requirements were, others thought it was just as good to post what they didn't want.

via Facebook via Facebook loading...

If you've read through any of the Antiwork subreddit, you'll understand what the next person is saying.

via Facebook via Facebook loading...

Some felt that if a person was offended by the sign, then maybe the sign was intended for people like them.

via Facebook via Facebook loading...

Another comment from someone who thinks that companies need to change their attitudes over hiring and employment practices.

via Facebook via Facebook loading...

I am all about people "keeping up with the times", but how much of an overhaul is needed to change the current trends in employment and create a more equitable playing field?

I do believe that people should be paid a living wage, but I also am not a business owner and I have no idea what that would do to a restaurant.

via Facebook via Facebook loading...

Many servers rely on tips to make a living, and current laws in the state of Louisiana allow employers to pay tip earners a tiny salary if the tips make up for the difference.

Is this still an effective method? Or is it antiquated?

I think that it is a valid question.

Restaurants in countries in which tipping is not a "thing" are able to survive; could restaurants here survive on that model?

via Facebook via Facebook loading...

On the side of the employer, it appears that they are having a hard time finding people who want to work.

On the side of the worker, it appears that they are having a hard time finding employers who want to pay.

How can we remedy this issue? Is there a halfway point that could be reached to make both sides happy?

via Facebook via Facebook loading...

Can you really not find good help anymore? Or is it that the good help just wants more money?

What are your thoughts on the issue?

Most Underrated Restaurants in Acadiana