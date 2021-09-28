UPDATE, 8:18 A.M.: The I-49 South Service Road is now open. Traffic on I-49 South is flowing normally.

----------------

Original Story:

A motorcyclist is in the hospital after a crash on the I-49 South Service Road.

It happened early this morning at the intersection of the Thruway and Francois Street.

Google

Carencro Police Chief David Anderson says the motorcyclist involved in that crash was taken to the hospital with moderate injuries. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

The Service Road between Hector Connolly Road and Gloria Switch Road remains closed. Anderson says the Service Road should be reopened shortly. According to DOTD, rubberneckers are causing a slowdown on I-49 South.

This is a developing story.

