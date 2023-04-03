The extensive tornado devastation in Central Mississippi compels us to respond,” said Ben Broussard, Chief of External Affairs for Catholic Charities of Acadiana. “South Louisiana is no stranger to natural disaster. We know that those in poverty suffer at a disproportionate level in disaster. Our swift response of critical relief supplies will serve to minimize suffering and offer compassion during this trying time for our neighbors in Mississippi.
Now, this is an item specific relief drive. In directly assisting partner disaster responding agencies, Catholic Charities of Acadiana knows exactly what is needed and these items are what they need YOU to bring to them to help these people in need:
Diapers (all sizes)
Non-perishable food items
Paper towels
Toilet tissue
Personal hygiene items
Tarps (20’ x 50’ or greater)
Flashlights
All donated relief supplies will be transported directly to disaster responding agencies in Central Mississippi.
Where Can I Donate?
You can bring your relief supplies to the Catholic Charities of Acadiana regional disaster warehouse at 403 N. Ambassador Caffery Parkway in Lafayette on Wednesday, April 5th from 8:00 a.m. through 4:00 p.m.
Tornado Destruction in Little Rock, Arkansas March 31, 2023
WYNNE, Ark. (AP) — Tornadoes that tore through parts of the South and Midwest have killed at least 11 people.
The storms collapsed a theater roof during a heavy metal concert in Illinois. Possibly dozens of tornadoes touched down into the night across at least seven states.
They were part of a sprawling system that also brought wildfires to the southern Plains and blizzard conditions to the Upper Midwest.
A coroner says the dead included four in the small town of Wynne, Arkansas. Other deaths were reported in Alabama, Illinois, Indiana, Mississippi, and the Little Rock area.