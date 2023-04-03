LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - Near the end of March, tornadoes devastated Central Mississippi. 26 people died. Homes and business were destroyed. A whole town was obliterated.

According to reuters.com, President of the United States Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden drove through that town - Rolling Fork, Mississippi. That town has been on the mind of Ben Broussard, Chief of External Affairs for Catholic Charities of Acadiana. His organization has put together a relief drive to help the victims on that area.

The extensive tornado devastation in Central Mississippi compels us to respond,” said Ben Broussard, Chief of External Affairs for Catholic Charities of Acadiana. “South Louisiana is no stranger to natural disaster. We know that those in poverty suffer at a disproportionate level in disaster. Our swift response of critical relief supplies will serve to minimize suffering and offer compassion during this trying time for our neighbors in Mississippi.

Now, this is an item specific relief drive. In directly assisting partner disaster responding agencies, Catholic Charities of Acadiana knows exactly what is needed and these items are what they need YOU to bring to them to help these people in need:

Diapers (all sizes)

Non-perishable food items

Paper towels

Toilet tissue

Personal hygiene items

Tarps (20’ x 50’ or greater)

Flashlights

All donated relief supplies will be transported directly to disaster responding agencies in Central Mississippi.

Where Can I Donate? You can bring your relief supplies to the Catholic Charities of Acadiana regional disaster warehouse at 403 N. Ambassador Caffery Parkway in Lafayette on Wednesday, April 5th from 8:00 a.m. through 4:00 p.m.

