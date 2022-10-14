If you're of Charlie Brown during the holidays here's some important programming information for you.

Sadly, the "Great Pumpkin" will not air on traditional television this fall, but you will be able to watch it on Apple TV+.

Before you get too upset over this news, Apple TV will allow nonsubscribers to watch the classic for free and we will note the dates below.

In 2020, at the height of the COVID pandemic, Apple TV+ purchased all rights to Charlie Brown and the Peanuts gang. Thus, giving all broadcast rights to Apple.

So yes, if you're a fan of "A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving" or even "A Charlie Brown Christmas" you will have to watch these classics via Apple TV+.

For those who do not subscribe to Apple TV+, you will want to note these dates. Here is when you'll be able to watch Charlie Brown for FREE during the holiday months, via Apple tv+.

“It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” will be available to watch for free from October 28 through October 31

“A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” will be available from November 23 through November 27;

“A Charlie Brown Christmas” will be available from December 22 through December 25.

In order to stream the following classics, you will have to download the Apple TV+ App or go to tv.apple.com for viewing.

After a quick search for whatever you want to watch, you'll be able to enjoy your favorite for free, on the dates noted above.

If you know of anyone who looks forward to any of the Charlie Brown classics during the holidays, you may want to share this story with them so that they are not left wondering as we approach the holidays.