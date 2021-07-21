Chicago Restricting Travel of Unvaccinated Louisiana Residents

The city of Chicago has announced Louisiana along with five other states, have now been placed on their Travel Advisory List. Here's what it means...

The Chicago Department of Public Health has placed Louisiana, Florida, Nevada, and more on the city's Travel Advisory list. Chicago's Travel Advisory is recommending, not requiring, anyone from Louisiana or any of the other states listed to "obtain a negative COVID-19 test result no more than 72 hours prior to arrival in Chicago or quarantine for a 10-day period upon arrival" according to KATC.

Anyone who has already received the COVID-19 vaccine is exempt from the travel Advisory.

Chicago's Advisory states that all out-of-state travelers, as well as in-state residents who have traveled outside of the state, must adhere to all current federal, state, and city COVID-19 safety protocols.

KATC reports some of the protocols for unvaccinated Louisianians are to "adhere to masking rules: Masks are required on planes, buses, trains, and other forms of public transportation traveling into, within, or out of the United States and in U.S. transportation hubs such as airports and stations."

If you have been vaccinated, it is advised to bring a proper copy of your vaccination records while traveling.

The COVID-19 Orange List

Currently, five states and the U.S. Virgin Islands are on "The Orange List" indicating more than 15 daily documented COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.

Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri, Florida, and Nevada are the five states currently in orange.

chicago.gov

Read more at KATC.com and at chicago.gov.