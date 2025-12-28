For longtime residents of Lafayette and surrounding areas, the food court at Acadiana Mall holds plenty of memories. Crowded weekends. Window shopping. And for many, that first unforgettable bite of Chick-fil-A, often handed out as a free sample by someone trying to convince shoppers this chicken sandwich was worth their few hard-earned dollars.

Now, that chapter is coming to a close.

According to an Advocate report, Chick-fil-A will permanently close its Acadiana Mall location on Wednesday , ending a 46-year run that began in March 1979.

A Landmark Location With Deep Roots

The Acadiana Mall Chick-fil-A was more than just another restaurant. It was the first Chick-fil-A location in Louisiana west of the Mississippi River and, for many locals, their introduction to a brand that was still largely unknown at the time.

Operator John Arton told The Advocate's Adam Daigle that when the restaurant first opened, some customers did not even know how to pronounce the name. During early sampling promotions, one shopper famously asked if the sandwich was alligator instead of chicken.

At the time, Chick-fil-A advertised itself as “The Most Unique Sandwich in America” and served shoestring fries, years before waffle fries became the standard.

Why the Mall Location Is Closing

The closure is not tied to declining popularity. Instead, Chick-fil-A chose not to renew its lease as the company continues shifting away from mall-based locations in favor of high-volume standalone restaurants.

Nationwide, only about 40 to 50 mall locations remain. The Acadiana Mall store currently employs seven people, compared to roughly 100 employees at a typical standalone Chick-fil-A.

Chick-fil-A’s Growth Across Acadiana

Chick-fil-A began opening free-standing locations in the mid-1990s, with Lafayette’s first standalone store opening on Ambassador Caffery Parkway in 1997, followed by the Louisiana Avenue location in 2008. More recently, locations have opened and relocated to accommodate growing traffic and demand, including moves closer to areas like Kaliste Saloom and Johnston Street.

A Nostalgic Goodbye

For many in Lafayette, the Acadiana Mall Chick-fil-A was more than a restaurant. It was part of growing up, part of mall culture, and part of local history.

As doors close on this original location, its legacy will live on in our memories of the Acadiana Mall.

Farewell to the mall Chick-fil-A.