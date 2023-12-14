(KPEL News) - The holiday season is in full swing as Christmas lights can be seen everywhere and people can be seen shopping for gifts for their loved ones.

Get our free mobile app

And, with the joy all of that can bring, for many there's a sadness that accompanies this time of the year. The loss of a loved one around this time of the year can change one's perspective on how they celebrate "the most wonderful time of the year."

I referenced the famous lyric of Andy Williams' classic as this song is one of the best at capturing the happiness of the holiday season. There are many great Christmas songs that capture that euphoric feeling many have right now.

Expressing feelings of sadness or depression during Christmastime is something that has only recently become widely accepted as something that is worth the conversation. That's one reason why most Christmas songs are upbeat in nature. But, in today's culture were society is more willing to talk about feelings and emotions, I heard the best song that captures the conflicting emotions many people feel during the holiday season.

In "Christmas Hits Different," the singer begins by talking about how much he will "forever love" the season and what it means to him. Then, the song changes quickly when he sings the following lyric:

You never know what will come your way

You see the joy, but you feel the pain

Those two lines set the stage for a song that does a masterful job of validating the pain that so many of us go through during Christmastime. But it's not a depressing song to listen to. The song has a therapeutic way of speaking to your soul as TobyMac and Tasha Layton come together for this beautiful rendition.

If you haven't heard "Christmas Hits Different," you owe it to yourself to listen and share it with someone as it may hit you or them different this time of the year.

Lyrics

It's the season that I forever love

So much meanin', it was always enough

More than the lights on our Christmas tree

More than the gifts, it's the birth of our King You never know what will come your way You see the joy, but you feel the pain

This one goes out to the broken souls

I just want you to know If Christmas hits different this year

You don't have to smile, I know how you feel

If Christmas hits different this year

I'll be right here, I'll be right here For some, this season is the hardest of all

Fightin' the tears as they're deckin' the halls

The bitter sweet of every Christmas song

Another year holdin' on Can we find joy in all of the pain? (All of the pain)

A little snow in a season of rain (season of rain)

Let's take a second just to hear the sounds

And cherish everyone that's with us right now

And everyone we're missin' right now If Christmas hits different this year

You don't have to smile, I know how you feel

If Christmas hits different this year

I'll be right here, I'll be right here

If Christmas hits different this year

You don't have to smile, I know how you feel

If Christmas hits different this year

I'll be right here, I'll be right here This one goes out to the broken souls

I just want you to know If Christmas hits different this year (different this year)

You don't have to smile, I know how you feel

If Christmas hits different this year

I'll be right here, I'll be right here If Christmas hits different this year (oh come, oh come, Emmanuel)

I'll be right here, I'll be right here

If Christmas hits different this year (oh come, Emmanuel)

I'll be right here, I'll be right here (oh come, Emmanuel)

I'll be right here, I'll be right here (oh come, Emmanuel)

I'll be right here, I'll be right here