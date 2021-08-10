Clay Higgins to Speak at Lake Charles Town Hall Meeting

Congressman Clay Higgins is headed to Lake Charles this week to be the guest speaker during the African American Chamber of Commerce Town Hall Meeting. The New Orleans native became famous from his stent as public information officer for the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's office. He eventually became known as the "Cajun John Wayne" after his parish Crime Stopper videos became viral. The videos featured Higgins talking about various crimes being committed and going off-script by calling out the criminals by name or various threats to get them to surrender.After resigning from the St. Landry Sheriff's Office, Higgins ran for office in 2016. After a runoff against Scott Angelle, Higgins won with 56.1% of the vote.

Higgins has seemed to speak very freely about the conditions in Louisiana. He drafted an official letter to the Governor of the state pleading him to open it back up after the surrounding states had opened, he visited Lake Charles numerous times after Hurricane Laura, and is pushing the government to approve much needed aid to the area.

Higgins will speak this week, August 12 at 6:00pm, as he touches on topics such as targeted funding for development in the lake area, and he will speak on both hurricanes Laura and Delta. The Town Hall will be held at the Allen P. August Multipurpose Center in Lake Charles at 2001 Moeling Street. The meeting is open for all citizens of Lake Charles to attend. The African American Chamber of Commerce is also taking questions that people may want to ask the Congressman. Those questions can be emailed to aacclakecharles@gmail.com.