Former Louisiana House Speaker Clay Schexnayder has been indicted by a Baton Rouge grand jury on felony theft and malfeasance in office charges. The indictment, filed in the 19th Judicial District Court, accuses Schexnayder of stealing a “rare Louisiana state artifact” valued at more than $25,000 and failing to perform duties required of him as a public official.

According to court documents reported on by WAFB, the alleged crimes span from 2012 to 2025 and include:

Count 1: Felony theft greater than $25,000

Felony theft greater than $25,000 Count 2: Malfeasance in office

Schexnayder Responds to the Indictment

Schexnayder told WAFB he was stunned to learn of the charges, saying he left state-issued equipment behind when he ended his time in office.

“I left the board and computer stuff there for the state to pick up. I left it there like any representative does. What happened to it—I don’t know,” Schexnayder said.

The former House Speaker said he’s willing to cooperate with investigators but believes the situation could have been handled differently.

“I’m very shocked and would have thought they would have followed up with me or had a sit-down meeting. I told them I was willing to help them find it, but there’s been no follow-up,” he told WAFB.

Attorney General Issues Statement

Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill issued a brief statement following the indictment, saying,

“You don’t get to keep State property. It doesn’t belong to you.”

Schexnayder, who served as House Speaker from 2020 to 2024, now faces serious legal challenges as the case moves forward in Baton Rouge.

