Coach Jorge Munoz Leaving LSU to Become UL Associate Head Coach

Coach Jorge Munoz is returning to Louisiana Ragin' Cajun football.

Munoz is expected to leave his role at LSU as an offensive analyst to join UL's coaching staff as the tight ends coach and associate head coach.

Bruce Feldman of The Athletic was the first to report the news.

Munoz's first stint at UL was in 2008 when he joined coach Ricky Bustle's staff, first as the passing game coordinator/quarterbacks coach, where he coached current Louisiana head coach Michael Desormeaux in Desormeaux's senior season with the Ragin' Cajuns.

Munoz's timeline at UL began as the passing game coordinator/QB coach from 2008-2010, then when Mark Hudspeth replaced Bustle, Munoz served as the wide receivers coach from 2011-2015, offensive coordinator/QB coach in 2016, then wide receivers coach again in 2017.

In 2018, he joined LSU as an offensive analyst and was a major part of the 2019 LSU record-breaking offense. Heisman trophy-winning quarterback Joe Burrow thanked Munoz during his acceptance speech, crediting him for being a big part of an LSU team that went 15-0 and won the National Championship.

In 2020, Munoz joined Baylor's staff as the wide receivers coach/passing game coordinator, before returning to LSU as an analyst a year ago.

A two-time All-American quarterback at Bethany College, Munoz played a season of Arena Football before beginning his coaching career at his alma mater in 1998.

From Bethany, he climbed the coaching ladder, working stints at Southeast Missouri, Anderson College, and Charleston Southern.

