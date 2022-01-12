Coach Michael Desormeaux Talks Roster, Staff, NIL, Transfer Portal & More [Audio]
Louisiana head football coach Michael Desormeaux has been busy since leading the team to a school-record 13th consecutive win in the R&L Carriers New Orleans Bowl on December 18th.
The team returned to the facility yesterday, but between the Bowl win and return, Desormeaux had to hire his coaching staff, deal with the transfer portal, and much more.
Desormeaux joined me on my show this morning for an exclusive one-on-one, discussing his roster, the hiring process, filling out his staff, the impact of NIL, the transfer portal, tweeting, integrity, and if his wife is more competitive than he is.
If you missed it, or care to listen again, you can hear the entire interview below.
Louisiana will go through spring workouts, ending with a spring game at Cajun Field in April.
The Cajuns are scheduled to open their 2022 season on September 3rd at home against Southeastern.