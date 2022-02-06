Louisiana head football coach Michael Desormeaux has been busy since leading the team to a school-record 13th consecutive win in the R&L Carriers New Orleans Bowl on December 18th.

While putting together the majority of his coaching staff, he was also recruiting.

Yesterday marked National Signing Day, as Louisiana signed 4 more players to their overall 13 member class. They signed 8 back in December during the early signing period, and added one player in James Ohonba via the transfer portal.

Desormeaux talked to me on my show, opening up about his first signing class, staff trust, the transfer portal, what walk-ons mean to the program, spring goals, and much more.

