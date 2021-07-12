Cold Weather Virus Is On The Rise During Summer Months

A virus has been making its way around Acadiana and all over the country. RSV, or respiratory syncytial virus, is usually seen during the colder months. However, pediatricians are seeing higher numbers of this virus during the summer months, which has some baffled.

RSV is a common cause of cold-like symptoms but can be very serious for infant children and elderly adults. Over the past year, the cases of RSV have dropped significantly. This is due to the fact that people have been staying home, wearing masks, and practicing social distancing because of the Covid pandemic. However, with Covid restrictions being lifted and more people starting to live “normal” lives we are seeing children and adults coming down with several different illnesses.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a health advisory on June 10 about an increase in RSV cases across parts of the South.

Both of my children tested positive for RSV a few weeks ago. While their cases weren’t emergent and didn’t call for anything more than rest, hydration, and antibiotics it was still a very scary time. Of course, everyone in the household ended up getting some form of the illness and called for everyone to be on medicine for a few weeks.

In extreme situations, children can end up in the hospital needing 24-hour medical care. According to KATC, among U.S. kids under age 5, RSV typically leads to 2 million doctor-office visits each year, 58,000 hospitalizations, and up to 500 deaths — higher than the estimated toll on kids from COVID-19.

