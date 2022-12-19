Walgreens and CVS Announce Purchase Limits on Children’s Fever Medication

There have been a lot of illnesses that are going around these days, especially with the kiddos.

Personally, my kids have been sick nonstop for the last two months. It has been one of the most stressful times for our household since someone always seems to be sick.

As we have been seeing there is a rise in the number of people who are being diagnosed with Covid-19, the flu, or RSV.

There are more sick kids at this time of year than we have seen in the past couple of years, said Dr. Shannon Dillon, a pediatrician at Riley Children’s Health in Indianapolis.

On Monday, it was confirmed by CVS and Walgreens that they would be limiting purchases of children's pain relief medication.

This decision was made since so many children are sick right now. Both retailers are trying to ensure that there is not a supply issue in the future for these important medications.

A Walgreens spokesperson told Nexstar that the decision was due to increased demand and various supplier challenges and that pediatric fever-reducing products are seeing constraints across the country.

At the moment there is no supply shortage when it comes to these medications but there is a fear that we may see one if things don't slow down.

Johnson & Johnson did say that they are not experiencing any kind of shortages when it comes to Children's Tylenol. They did say that consumers may experience these items becoming less available at some stores but the company is doing all it can to avoid that from happening.

Both CVS and Walgreens have implemented a purchase limit in stores and online for these fever-reducing medications. If you are in need of these types of medications you are encouraged to check the website for in-store availability to make sure that they have the stock available for purchase.