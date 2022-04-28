Crash Closes U. S. 190 Near Krotz Springs

UPDATE, 11 a.m.: All lanes on U. S. 190 East are now open.

ORIGINAL STORY:

If you take U. S. 190 East as part of your commute to the Baton Rouge area, you'll need to take an alternate route.

Louisiana State Police are on the scene of a crash on the Morganza Spillway Bridge involving two commercial vehicles. That crash has both eastbound lanes of U. S. 190 closed indefinitely.

The crash happened around 4 a.m.

According to Trooper Thomas Gossen, an 18-wheeler and a box truck collided. According to Gossen, the crash caused the 18-wheeler to begin leaking Diesel fuel from its saddle tank. The box truck, Gossen says, also lost its load. Gossen says crews are on the scene to clean up the two spills. The highway will be closed until the cleanup and recovery efforts are completed.

According to the map on DOTD's website, authorities are redirecting traffic at U. S. 71. From there, drivers will travel north to LA 10 in Lebeau. Drivers will then head eastward along LA 10 to Melville and LA 105. From there, drivers will go north to LA 1 in Simmesport, cross the Atchafalaya River, and head southeast through Pointe Coupee Parish towards until the highway meets U. S. 190 near Erwinville.

For drivers not caught in traffic and who can avoid the road block, the quickest alternate route is Interstate 49 South to Interstate 10 East.

