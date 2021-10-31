9 People Put Cute Cats in Costumes and Lived to Tell About It

Halloween is two fun-sized bags of Snickers away!. Yes, I can tell time by using candy this time of year. . I am not a dress-up, costume, person. I already think my general appearance is frightening enough without adding any extras. Some people feel a lot differently about that. They not only like to dress up themselves. They like to take bring the hellish nightmare that is Halloween to their pets.

It only took a few hashtags, #catsincostume, #halloweencats, and #kittycostumes to figure out that you guys are all about driving your cats crazy. I must admit, the kitties are cute but almost every one of them looks as if it is plotting to kill its owner while they're sleeping.

We took to social media to see if we could find some of the up and coming cat costume ideas for those of you who are brave enough to try and put a costume on your cat. Here's what we found on Twitter.

Some of these go way back and some are very on point and up to date. I still admire the man or woman who has either trained their cat to allow them to be dressed for Halloween or the man or woman who has suffered physical pain and is facing emotional blackmail because they attempted to costume a cat.

I guess this would be The Cat in the Hat. He looks as if he has murder on his mind.

They call this one Purrantula. It looks more like it could be called "I will kill you in your sleep".

The costume itself is quite "tame" but you just got to love a cat whose name is Mel, right? This cat almost looks as if he could tolerate this outfit long enough to be fed.

If you own a black kitty cat, this image might just haunt you long past this evening. This photo actually made me gasp. I don't think I would like to be startled by this cat in this costume in broad daylight, much less the darkened streets of the neighborhood.

This is supposed to be a Pikachu from Pokemon. It actually looks more like a Cat-catastrophe.

Sometimes there is a confluence of holidays and that can lead to some very unique vibes. I mean, what two holidays could be more diametrically opposed than Halloween and Easter. For your viewing pleasure, it's Murder Bunny? Oh, my.

This cat looks like he is going to use that hook for some serious payback to his owner's curtains.

I can see the relationship between cats and doctors. They show up on their schedule and only give you a few minutes of their time.

And finally, this cat that is giving off the vibe that you're not only going to need a bigger boat, but a bigger house, and a lot of bandages.

Okay, enough cute cats, let's do people!