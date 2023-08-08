LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - It's a busy week of traffic closures in Lafayette as Louisiana DOTD and Lafayette Consolidated Government crews will be seen in various parts of the Hub City beginning on Wednesday, August 9th.

Get our free mobile app

TRAFFIC PROJECT REMINDERS

First, allow us to remind you of a couple of traffic projects currently happening.

Busy Stretch of Johnston Street in Lafayette Undergoing Asphalt Operations Until End of August

Recently, DOTD workers have concentrated on the area of US 167 at and near its intersection with Ambassador Caffery Parkway, even closing down the popular intersection during overnight and early morning hours. Currently, LCG workers are implementing a $3,000,000 lighting project on Johnston Street from that intersection to its intersection with E. Broussard Road, according to Geaux Lafayette.

Johnston at Ridge, google street view Johnston at Ridge, google street view loading...

DOTD crews are also concentrating on Johnston Street from Maurice to Ridge Road for the rest of the month, performing milling and asphalt operations and conducting intermittent lane closures between the hours of 7:30 p.m. and 8:30 a.m. until Friday, September 1st. That's two hours later in the mornings than what workers were doing at the Johnston-Ambassador intersection. Keep in mind, this stretch of Johnston Street already builds with traffic, especially during school time.

Emergency vehicles do have access to the area.

Traffic Closures Happening During Resurfacing of Pinhook Road in Lafayette, Louisiana

Pinhook Road is about to be a much smoother drive for Lafayette commuters!

Earlier this year, construction began on the stretch of Pinhook Road between Mall Street and Jomela Drive as workers for Lafayette Consolidated Government began applying new lining on the inside of subsurface drainage pipes. This is within the particular stretch of the often-traveled roadway that is a bit challenging (and kind of dangerous) to navigate: the slim stretch between the bridge over the Vermilion River and its intersection with University Avenue.

Then, a longer stretch of Pinhook Road - from Jomela Drive to Dorset Avenue - construction began to make that 1-mile stretch much smoother for drivers. This resurfacing process was forecast to last for about three months, weather permitting.

In the first phase, workers conducted drainage improvements along side streets near the Oil Center during daytime hours. According to LCG, "traffic flow on Pinhook w(ould) be virtually unaffected aside from a couple of days of temporary one-lane closures."

Now, crews have moved into the next phase: resurfacing Pinhook from Dorset St. to Jomela Drive. Crews are removing and replacing asphalt during evening and overnight hours to have the least impact on traffic. There are alternating lane closures happening on Sundays through Thursdays from 7:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. as this mile-long stretch of road is expected to be completely resurfaced very soon, weather permitting.

Daytime Traffic Closures to Begin on Busy Stretch of Moss Street in Lafayette, Louisiana

DOTD workers will be on Moss Street from Wednesday until Friday (August 9-11) from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. each day as crews will be repairing sections of sewer line. This work will cause daily closures during those times for the northbound outside lane of Moss Street between E. Pont Des Mouton Road and Maryview Farm Road, 0.16 mile north of E. Pont Des Mouton.

Moss Street, google maps Moss Street, google maps loading...

Emergency vehicles will have access to the area.

Daytime Traffic Closures Scheduled Between I-10/I-49 Interchange in Lafayette and the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge in Louisiana

A new app for Louisiana residents allows you easy access to live traffic camera feeds in your area. Credit: 511 Louisiana App loading...

DOTD workers will be closing the median shoulders of I-10 in BOTH DIRECTIONS from the I-10/I-49 Interchange (Exit 103) to the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge on Wednesday, August 9th. The closures will begin at 6:00 a.m. and last until 4:00 p.m..

All permit and oversize loads along with emergency vehicles will be allowed to pass.

LOOK: The longest highways in America Stacker compiled a list of the longest interstates in the United States using 2021 data from the Federal Highway Administration . Read on to find out which ones are the lengthiest.