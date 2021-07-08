Destinations That Are Perfect For Your Next Girls Trip

Last month we posed a question to our listeners that are mommas, Would you take a vacation/ girls trip without your family? Most people are in agreement that they would or have taken a girls' trip without their family. So it got me thinking if I was to go on a girl's trip where would I go? Here is a list of 12 destinations in the United States that would make a great getaway for you and your girls.

Las Vegas, Nevada

When I think of a good time I immediately think of Las Vegas! There is always something to do in this city. From the casinos, nightlife, shopping, museums, live performances; there really is something for everyone there. While it may be known as Sin City that doesn't mean you can't keep it classy on your next girls' trip.

Sonoma, California

Sonoma, California is the ultimate travel destination for any wine lover. With over 425 wineries in the area, this makes for the perfect location for your next girls' trip. While you sip on your glasses or bottles of wine you can enjoy the many spas that are perfectly located in Sonoma. You can also take advantage of the towering Redwoods, the Pacific Coast, and relaxation that will flow over you!

Austin, Texas

Commonly referred to as the "Live Music Capital of the World" this city has everything you need to ensure a good trip away from the family. Austin has inspiring cuisine, amazing entertainment, art and culture, and stunning outdoor experiences.

Miami, Florida

Miami is one of the world's most popular vacation spots and has so much to offer! Whether you want to relax on the beach, hit the shopping malls, or get a little taste of the Latin culture and nightlife, Miami will surely not disappoint when it comes to a good time.

Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville is the "World's Greatest City for Music Lovers" and has so much to offer. From music, art, museums, great food, nature and parks this city has it all! When you visit the city be sure to stop by the Honky Tonk Highway and experience everything Nashville has to offer.

New Orleans, Louisiana

Just two and half hours to the East of Lafayette, La we have the best destination for your girls' trip! From Bourbon Street to Magazine Street there is something here for everyone! New Orleans is a great destination for a quick girls' getaway and is filled with all kinds of unique attractions. If you are looking for a trip that gives you live music, nightlife, museums, ghost tours, and haunted graveyards then this is the place for you.

Orlando, Florida

Home of Mickey Mouse and friends this destination is sure to be a hit with everyone in your friend's group. Orlando has a little something for everyone, from theme parks to nightlife, and shopping in between this is a one-stop-shop for every girls' group.

Seattle, Washington

The Emerald City has you covered when it comes to things to do while on a girls' weekend getaway. No matter what you’re looking for, the perfect adventure awaits. Travel to the top on the Space Needle, get your dinner fresh from the water at Pike Place Market or stop in for a coffee from the very first Starbucks Cafe. Don't forget to take a ride on the ferries and visit the Seatle Great Wheel to get a great view of the whole city.

Santa Fe, New Mexico

This city lives up to its tagline, "The City Different, at every turn." Whether you are looking for art and culture, award-winning cuisine, expanding your knowledge on Native American Culture, outdoor tours, or relaxing at a spa and wellness center Santa Fe has something for everyone.

Charleston, South Carolina

Charleston is the Empitony of Southern Charm! Whether you are looking to relax at a spa, get some shopping done, take advantage of the tours and attractions, or immerse yourself in the arts and culture Charleston will not disappoint. Whatever you are looking for, one thing is certain you will fall in love with the atmosphere that this city has to offer.

New York City, New York

From Central Park to Times Square, From Broadway to the Statue of Liberty. there is so much to see in this city! Nightlife, museums, shopping, food, sports. Whether you are looking to go skating at Rockefeller Center, visit the Statue of Liberty, take a peek in the Guggenheim, stroll through Central Park, see a play on Broadway, or take a minute to pay your respects at the 9/11 Memorial and Museum there is a myriad of things to keep your group busy.

