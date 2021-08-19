Developing Lafayette: New Ochsner Clinic, Imaging Center Coming

Developing Lafayette is reporting that a new Ochsner clinic and imaging center is coming to Acadiana.

According to the post, the new facility will be located at Couret Farms in North Lafayette on Pont des Mouton.

Reports say that the new clinic will take up over 10,000 square feet with plans for a primary care provider's office, a pediatrician's office, and an imaging center.

The projected completion date for the new facility is May of 2022.

10 Top-Grossing Chain Restaurants in America

9 Steps to Building the Perfect Box Garden