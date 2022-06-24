Dick’s Sporting Goods Will Help Team Members with Abortion Access

After today's United States Supreme Court's announcement of their decision to overturn Roe vs. Wade, the CEO of Dick's Sporting Goods sent an announcement to all of the company's employees.

The decision to overturn Roe v. Wade was expected, as a draft of Justice Alito's opinion was leaked by someone within the walls of the Supreme Court over a month ago.

In response to today's announcement, celebratory gatherings, as well as protests, have popped up in cities all across the country. Also, companies and individuals are making their stance on the subject public.

Dicks' Sporting Goods is one of those companies making its stance public.

Shortly after today's Supreme Court announcement, Lauren Hobart, the CEO of Dick's Sporting Goods, sent a memo directed at its employees, promising to ensure that "all teammates have consistent and safe access to the benefits we provide".

After her announcement, Dick's stock went up over 9%, according to MarketWatch.

Shares of Dick's Sporting Goods Inc. DKS, +8.40% shot up 9.6% in midday trading Friday... after Chief Executive Lauren Hobart said the sporting goods retailer will help pay travel expenses if employees need to obtain a legal abortion. - via MarketWatch

Comments on the MarketWatch article mention that it appears the stock was on its way up prior to the announcement.

Hobart's memo was also sent out by Dick's Sporting Goods on the company's official Twitter account:

In the Tweet, the company doubles down on its commitment to protecting its employees.

You are the heart of our business, and we are committed to protecting your health and well-being. - Dick's Sporting Goods via Twitter

The company goes on to mention the Supreme Court's announcement concerning the overturning of Roe vs. Wade, and how the legality of abortion will be left to the states.

In response to the SCOTUS decision, Dick's Sporting Goods says that they are "prepared to ensure that all teammates have consistent and safe access to the benefits we provide, regardless of the state in which you live".

What does the company plan to do for its employees who are seeking an abortion? The company is pledging to help with travel expenses, to the tune of up to $4,000.

...Dicks Sporting Goods will provide up to $4,000 in travel expense reimbursement to travel to the nearest location where (abortion) care is legally available - Dick's Sporting Goods, via Twitter

The company says that they will help with the travel expenses if the teammate lives in a state in which abortions are not accessible.

Not only will the company provide travel reimbursement to its employees, it will also help the spouse or dependent of a teammate.

This benefit will be provided to any teammate, spouse or dependent enrolled on our medical plan, along with one support person. - Dicks Sporting Goods, via Twitter

The Tweet ends with Dick's Sporting Goods addressing those who do not agree with the company's decision, saying that the decision to have an abortion is "deeply personal" and usually isn't considered lightly.

We are making this decision so our teammates can access the same health care options, regardless of where they live, and choose what is best for them. - Dicks Sporting Goods, via Twitter

Dick's Sporting Goods is no stranger to controversy. According to CBS Miami, Dick's Sporting Goods sold the gun that was used in the mass shooting that took place at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida in 2018.

After finding out that Dick's Sporting Goods had sold the weapon to the gunman responsible for the crime, the company's other CEO, Edward Stack, announced that the company would no longer sell firearms to anyone under the age of 21.

Stack said the company also destroyed about $5 million worth of inventory so that no other outlet could sell those weapons.

The company's decision to no longer carry assault-style rifles, some said, would hurt its bottom line. One Twitter user posted a screengrab of the company's annual sales since the Parkland shooting:

Reaction to today's announcement on Twitter about abortion access, as you can guess, was mixed.

How will the CEO's latest announcement regarding helping its employees find abortion services affect its business? Only time will tell.

