Did You Know These Celebrities Have Been Arrested in Shreveport?

Here lately, I've fallen down a huge rabbit hole of Shreveport history. It all started when I began looking up facts about the giant rooster statue in downtown then one thing led to another and ever since I've been obsessing over Shreveport history and weird facts.

And one thing I didn't realize was the amount of celebrity arrests that have taken place in Shreveport. From renown business man and movie Howard Hughes to rapper Rick Ross, a bunch of different celebrities have been arrested in Shreveport. Some of these I knew...some of them I didn't.

I don't know why I find this so fascinating, but I do! Do you remember any other crazy Shreveport history stories? If so, shoot me a message on the K945 Facebook page.