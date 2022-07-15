DiGiorno Introduces Pizza Flavored Ice Cream

Everyone likes pizza. Most people like ice cream. But, pizza flavored ice cream? DiGiorno says yes.

Weird Ice Cream Flavors

What better way to drum up business than a good old fashioned publicity stunt? It's a trend that we've seen quite a few times. Introduce an ice cream flavor that ice cream really shouldn't taste like.

We've seen the likes of Kraft Mac and Cheese Ice Cream, Grey Poupon Ice Cream, even Faygo flavored ice cream.

Let's be honest, no one asked for pizza flavored ice cream, but damn it, it's intriguing!

National Ice Cream Day

National Ice Cream Day is July 17th, so DiGiorno is hitting this with perfect gusto, right on time, as we'll see a limited release of their pizza flavored ice cream.

But wait, there's more! It comes in two different flavors. Strawberry Tomato Basil and Parmesan Cheese. The flavors were created by Cleveland’s Honey Hut. Not only do you get one of these two flavors, but they sit in a croissant pizza crust designed to hold the scoops.

DiGiorno Ice Cream

If you can't make it to Cleveland on July 17th to try the two pizza flavored ice cream cones, or at least the buttery crust croissant cones, they are giving away some "At-Home" kits to make your own cones (that come with ice cream). But only 20 people are getting them! So, if you want to throw your name in the hat to try and get some, you can enter HERE.