I want to warn you of a couple of things before we start here. One, this video may be disturbing to some and secondly, I share this with you so that you can see the truth behind what some are going through while battling COVID.

A doctor, with the permission of the patient and his family, posted a video of a man in a hospital bed battling COVID.

The doctor gives a very thorough explanation as to what is happening in the video and outlines possible effects post-COVID.

Twitter via WesElyMD

The patient is having fluid removed from his lungs and is on a mechanical breathing device. In addition to all of that, the patient is losing muscle mass in his legs.

The physician says that he wanted to take us into this hospital room so that you and I could see first-hand what some patients are going through while battling COVID.

Twitter via WesElyMD

Sure, if you're vaccinated you could still contract the virus, but those who are vaccinated have a much better chance to not end up like the person below.

That's not me telling you that, it's medical professionals telling you this. If you have any questions or concerns about the COVID-19 vaccine, you're encouraged to speak to your medical provider

Here's what another doctor had to say in regards to patients in the hospital battling COVID.