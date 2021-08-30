Dolphin Spotted Swimming in Slidell Neighborhood After Hurricane Ida

Humans aren't the only ones who find themselves displaced after devastating storms like Hurricane Ida.

While checking on the damages around her neighborhood in Slidell, Amanda Huling saw something that didn't look right. When she realized what she was seeing, she pulled out her cell phone and began recording with excitement.

Huling's eyes were not deceiving her as a dolphin was swimming in a very small body of water near her Slidell home.

WDSU, Facebook via Amanda Huling

I know what you're probably thinking: a dolphin in water, Digital? what's the big deal?

Well, as you may know, most dolphins live in the ocean or brackish waters along coastlines, but it isn't common to see them in neighborhood ponds unless you're dealing with the aftermath of a storm like Hurricane Ida.

It's very likely that Ida's storm surge is responsible for this dolphin sighting in a residential area of Slidell.

Huling shared her video with WDSU which quickly went viral once people realized they were seeing a dolphin in a Slidell neighborhood.

It's just a sobering reminder that while things are out of place for so many people in southeastern Louisiana, the same goes for our friends in the animal kingdom.

This has actually happened before in other areas and is pretty common when it comes to storms that bring a pretty wicked storm surge.

It happened here during Laura and authorities had to get involved.

Hopefully, the Slidell dolphin will naturally find its way, along with all the other animals that may be confused.

As Ida continues her path across the U.S., Louisiana residents are still trapped by floodwaters and waiting for rescue with no power in the southern summer heat. Say a prayer for them tonight.