‘Dome Home’ For Sale in Breaux Bridge is the Perfect House if You Live in Louisiana

Here's a house that will definitely turn heads and make you stand out among the rest of your neighbors.

I've seen these unique homes here and there throughout Acadiana, but this particular one in Breaux Bridge is for sale (pending!) and is located on a pretty large chunk of land.

While I've seen these "dome homes" from the outside, I've never been inside of one. Actually, I had never even seen what they look like in photos. And then I saw one listed on Facebook.

This "dome home" is located in Breaux Bridge, and I can only imagine that anyone who lives in one is looking for something "different." As it would turn out, in addition to having a one-of-a-kind look, these "dome homes" are also pretty efficient.

According to the listing, the home offers nearly 3000 square feet of living space.

A look on the inside reveals that the abundance of natural light is definitely the first thing anyone will notice about this open concept home. With light entering the house from every direction, the bright aesthetic is a plus for anyone who wants their space to feel alive.

Perhaps, the best part about this dome home is that it's the perfect house for someone who lives in Louisiana—especially during hurricane season. We all know that that hurricane season is the fifth "season" that we all have to endure every year, but these homes are built in a way that allows winds to blow right over the roof and keep on moving.

While I'm sure there's someone out there who may point out the cons of living in a unique home like this, that's just part of what makes a spot like this perfect for the right person.

The dome home sits on a little less than 2 acres at the corner of Camp Bon Temps Road and Earline Drive in Breaux Bridge, so if you're looking for outdoor space to roam as well—this property will serve you right.

With three bedrooms and two bathrooms, it can accommodate a variety of family types or be the castle for someone who is single and enjoying the place all to themselves.

Personally, I think this would be a super cool place to host guests, set up a studio, or just enjoy a wide-open space.

The only downside is that there are absolutely no secrets in a place like this according to someone who used to live in the house.

Reach out on the Facebook listing if you're interested, but something tells me it's going to move quickly.

