DOTD Secretary Gives Post-Ida Update on Roads, Infrastructure
Right now, Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development officials are assessing the damage caused by Hurricane Ida to roads and bridges in Southeastern Louisiana.
DOTD Secretary Shawn Wilson says Wednesday is the first day his agency will set foot on Grand Isle. Before they can begin any assessments there, crews will have to clear the sand covering the roads. According to Wilson, the island is covered in two to three feet of damage.
And that's just the start of the problems for DOTD as it continues its recovery efforts
Dr. Wilson discussed the challenges facing DOTD in the coming weeks during an extended interview on Acadiana's Morning News. He discussed gas shortages, road and bridge damage, and tools people can use to plan their routes to avoid storm-affected areas. The interview--in two parts--is included below. Click the icons to listen.
