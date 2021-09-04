Do(ug)h! Pizza Employees’ Mistake Goes Viral

Cleanup efforts continue in Southeastern Louisiana as residents and businesses return to assess the damage caused by Hurricane Ida.

For one restaurant on the Northshore, that cleanup effort has gone awry thanks in part to the stifling heat and humidity we've experienced over the last week. In fact, that restaurant learned that a dumpster could serve as a makeshift oven in Louisiana's subtropical conditions.

Nicole Amstutz snapped these pictures of dough rising from the dumpster outside a Dominos Pizza in Covington. Apparently, the employees through out the dough because it spoiled during the storm. That wasn't such a bright idea because the dough grew into a blob that overflowed out of the receptacle.

"It’s still there," Amstutz said in a Saturday morning update to a post she added to Facebook on Thursday. "[B]ut the dough inside fell and now there are boxes on top. Dough on ground is squishy."

Amstutz's aunt took a picture of the doughy mess shortly after Amstutz's original post, showing the mess in progress.

Amstutz then went back to get up close and personal with the gooey glob.

The comments on this post, as one would expect, did not disappoint.

The last comment is exactly right. The 1988 remake of The Blob was filmed in Abbeville. Maybe this episode in Covington will spawn another Blob remake.

