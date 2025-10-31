LAFAYETTE, La. — Lafayette Police are searching for the driver of a car who reportedly caused a fiery chain-reaction crash Thursday morning that shut down I-10 East at I-49 for several hours.

According to a report from KADN News 15’s Drakkar Francois, police say the crash began when a car swerved to avoid another vehicle, colliding with an 18-wheeler. The impact sent the 18-wheeler into the overpass guardrail, where it burst into flames.

18-Wheeler Driver Escapes as Truck Bursts Into Flames

The driver of the 18-wheeler managed to escape just moments before the truck was fully engulfed in flames. Lafayette Police Sgt. Robin Green said another truck following behind was not directly involved in the crash but the driver had to be transported to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

“There was another 18-wheeler that was following behind,” Sgt. Green said. “That driver wasn’t involved but received a lot of smoke from that vehicle catching on fire.”

I-10 Shut Down for Hours as Crews Cleared the Scene

The crash shut down I-10 Eastbound at I-49 for much of the day, forcing drivers to take alternate routes through Lafayette and Scott. Police said the wreck caused traffic congestion across several major roadways as cleanup crews worked to remove the destroyed truck and debris.

“The 18-wheeler that caught on fire was completely destroyed,” Sgt. Green added.

Investigation Ongoing

The driver of the car who initiated the crash reportedly fled the scene and is now being sought by Lafayette Police. Investigators have not yet released a description of the vehicle or the suspect involved.

Authorities are urging anyone who witnessed the incident or has information to contact Lafayette Police.