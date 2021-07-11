Dustin Poirier Returning to Lafayette Sunday Afternoon

Less than 24 hours after beating Conor McGregor at UFC 264, Dustin Poirier is coming home to Lafayette.

According to a Facebook post from Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory, Poirier and his wife Jolie will be arriving at Lafayette Regional Airport around 4 p.m. Sunday. Guillory encouraged Lafayette residents to greet the mixed martial arts star and Northside High School alumnus back to Lafayette.

Guillory urged people who go to the airport to follow the directions of security and police on the premises.