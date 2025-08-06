Lafayette’s coffee scene is getting a shakeup. A nationally popular drive-thru coffee chain is making its way to the Hub City, while a beloved local coffee shop prepares to close its doors for good.

Dutch Bros Coffee to Open Near Acadiana Mall

Dutch Bros Coffee, known for its "energetic drive-thru service" and signature drinks like the Rebel energy drink and nitrogen-infused cold brew, is officially coming to Lafayette.

According to a report from Adam Daigle at the Acadiana Advocate, the Blue Ox Group of Houston purchased the former Regions Bank building at 5711 Johnston Street, just down the road from the Acadiana Mall, for just under $1 million. Demolition permits have already been granted, and work on the site could begin immediately.

If all goes as planned, the new Dutch Bros location could open by the end of the year, joining more than 1,000 locations nationwide and marking another step in the company’s expansion into Louisiana, with other stores reportedly planned in Lake Charles, Shreveport, and Baton Rouge.

Coffeeweed Cottage Announces Its Final Day

While coffee lovers will soon get a new option, Lafayette is also saying goodbye to a favorite neighborhood spot. Coffeeweed Cottage, known for its cozy vibe and loyal following, announced on Facebook that this Saturday will be its final day in business.

Owner Denise thanked the community and her dedicated staff, calling the closure bittersweet. The shop will not restock food items as it winds down operations, and everything inside is up for sale. Denise encouraged local businesses to consider hiring her talented staff, describing them as the heart of what made the Cottage special.

A Changing Coffee Landscape in Lafayette

For years, Lafayette has enjoyed a mix of local coffee shops and major chains, but this change highlights the ongoing shift in the city’s coffee culture. Dutch Bros’ arrival brings a new drive-thru-focused experience, while the closure of Coffeeweed Cottage serves as a reminder of the challenges small businesses face in a competitive market.

Grab a cup and one last hang at Coffeeweed before the weekend.