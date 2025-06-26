LAFAYETTE,LA (KPEL) —On Thursday, a trusted news source shared a health inspection report that had everyone in the Lafayette area talking.

Several locally owned businesses in the Lafayette and Youngsville area were referenced in the article, but unfortunately, it appears that the details of the health inspection may have been exaggerated or misinterpreted.

Local businesses are already feeling the strain of competing with new restaurants opening, so having misinformation spread, especially about the cleanliness or state of the restaurant, can affect their reputation.

Local Restaurants Respond to Alleged Inspection Claims

An employee from one of the businesses mentioned responded to questions and concerns regarding the report.

David Zepeda, General Manager of El Paso in Youngsville, issued a public statement via Facebook to address the matter directly, reassuring the community that the restaurant is committed to safety, sanitation, and transparency.

We want to reassure our patrons that your health and satisfaction are our highest priorities

Zepeda points out that El Paso in Youngsville consistently receives top scores from state inspections and follows “strict daily procedures” to keep the kitchen clean and ingredients fresh.

We are proud to maintain Louisiana inspections at the highest rating. We follow strict daily procedures to ensure our kitchen remains clean and our ingredients fresh

Additionally, to put customers at ease, he encouraged anyone with concerns to contact him directly.

I invite anyone with questions to contact me directly at 337-573-4497

El Paso in Youngsville remains open for business and invites the community to experience the food and hospitality firsthand.