Elton John Postpones Tour Again, Doctors Recommend Surgery

Elton John who recently announced he had spent his COVID downtime getting healthy, has announced his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour is being postponed, yet again. Fans in Europe and the UK will have to wait until 2023 to see the legendary rocker as his doctors have suggested surgery.

Elton John made the announcement on Twitter that his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour will have to be postponed until 2023.

At the end of my summer break I fell awkwardly on a hard surface and have been in considerable pain and discomfort in my hip ever since. -@eltonofficial

John told fans he has tried physio and specialist treatment that hasn't worked. Doctors have advised the singer to, "have an operation as soon as possible to get me back to full fitness and make sure there are no long-term complications."

John has a Global Citizen fundraiser at the end of September that he will attend. He only has to perform five songs for the event. After the fundraiser, he will have hip surgery.

Doctors believe John will be able to continue his North American tour that kicks off in New Orleans on January 19, 2022.

I know how patient my incredible fans have been since COVID halted touring last year and it breaks my heart to keep you waiting any longer. I completely feel your frustrations after the year we've had. I promise you this - the shows will return to the road next year and I will make sure they are more than worth the wait. -@eltonofficial

John's new thirty-second studio album The Lockdown Sessions will be released on October 22, 2021. The album features collaborations with Nicki Minaj, Miley Cyrus and others. John's current single from the album, "Cold Heart" featuring Dua Lipa is currently climbing up the Adult Contemporary Billboard Chart.