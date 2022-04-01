Eric Church has just announced he'll be playing a free show for the fans who bought tickets to his San Antonio, Texas concert he canceled earlier this week so he could go to the Final Four.

Eric Church Songs Rick Diamond, Getty Images loading...

Eric Church Playing Free Show For San Antonio Ticket Holders

On March 30, Eric Church announced to his fan club, The Church Choir, that he would be canceling his concert at AT&T Stadium in San Antonio, Texas so that he and his family could attend the Carolina vs Duke Final Four game.

"To the Church Choir,

This Saturday, my family and I are going to stand together to cheer on the Tar Heels as the team has made it to the Final Four.

As a lifelong Caroline basketball fan, I’ve watched Carolina and Duke battle over the year but to have them matchup in the Final Four for the first time in the history of the NCAA Tournament is any sports enthusiast’s dream."

You can read Eric Church's full statement about canceling the show HERE.

Obviously, this didn't sit well with ticket holders and fans.

He quite literally planned a "sick day" and announced it to the world.

Now it looks like Church is atoning for his sins against The Church Choir by announcing a free show to fans who bought tickets to the canceled concert.

The Eric Church makeup show will be held at The Whitewater Amphitheater in New Braunfels, Texas on September 2nd, 2022.

Unfortunately, the new Eric Church makeup show is about 1 hour and 17 minutes away from the original show he canceled, but at least it's happening.

And, we can imagine Chief is going to make this a night these fans will never forget!

Some fans are noticing something pretty important with the concert being moved to another venue.

Maybe Church will announce a few free shows so that everyone who bought a ticket to the canceled San Antonio show can attend?

We're not really sure how it will all work out technically as far as tickets for the free show are concerned, but certainly, details will be made available soon.