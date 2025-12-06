ABBEVILLE, La. — Authorities have confirmed that escaped inmate Gavin Garnica is back in custody, bringing a tense multi-day manhunt to a close. Sheriff Eddie Langlinais announced that Garnica was apprehended at approximately 11:45 p.m. on Friday (December 5), along Interstate 10 west of Lafayette.

Garnica had escaped from the Vermilion Parish Correctional Center late the night of December 3, triggering an extensive search involving local, state, and federal agencies.

Capture Along I 10 Near Lafayette

According to the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies and partner agencies located Garnica along a stretch of I-10 west of Lafayette. He was taken into custody without further incident. Sheriff Langlinais expressed gratitude to all agencies whose swift response and coordinated efforts led to Garnica’s capture.

Further details regarding the exact circumstances of the apprehension are expected to be released as the investigation continues.

Why Authorities Limited Public Updates

In a detailed follow up statement, the sheriff’s office explained that investigators quickly determined Garnica had left Vermilion Parish shortly after escaping. However, officials chose not to release that information publicly, citing concerns that doing so could jeopardize the ongoing operation.

Sheriff Langlinais said public safety remained the top priority throughout the investigation and that discretion was necessary to protect the integrity of the manhunt and the safety of residents.

Sister Arrested in Youngsville

In a related development, deputies confirmed that Garnica’s sister, Alivia Garnica, 18, of Lafayette, was arrested Thursday night in Youngsville by the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office.

She has been charged with both simple escape and aggravated escape in connection with her brother’s case. Her bond has been set at $25,000. No additional details regarding the circumstances of her arrest have been released at this time.

Multi Agency Effort Recognized

Sheriff Langlinais publicly thanked Louisiana State Police, the United States Marshals Service, the FBI, and other federal partners for their role in bringing the case to a successful conclusion. He emphasized that cooperation between agencies was critical in ensuring Garnica was captured without putting Vermilion Parish residents at risk.

The investigation remains ongoing, and officials say more information may be released as it becomes available.