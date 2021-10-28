Facebook Changes its Company Name as Mark Zuckerberg Shares Vision for Future

Multiple reports are saying that Facebook has officially changed its name. Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg is reportedly hoping to shape a new vision for the future of his social media empire with this massive rebrand.

Why did Facebook change its name?

Mark Zuckerberg and his company were reportedly preparing to change their name in the past weeks and now reports are saying that they have officially landed on a new name for the social media company. Reports indicate that this change directly follows a string of PR disasters, including a whistleblower's release of internal documents.

Zuckerberg and company have landed on 'Meta' as the new name.

What does Meta mean?

The CNN report says that the name 'Meta' is being implemented in an effort to further the focus on the metaverse. They say the metaverse refers to the company's goal to combine augmented and virtual realities into a new online realm.

Zuckerberg expressed his and the company's desire to, "next frontier" of connecting people which is the metaverse.

"Your devices won't be the focal point of your attention anymore", Zuckerberg reportedly said during the company's 'Connect' event. The live-streamed event is where these changes were initially announced by the CEO.

In an ever-changing technological world, it makes sense that Mark Zuckerberg is the one who will continue to push forward in the way people connect online. The company clearly has a vision for the way its community will interact in the coming years and the name 'Meta' seems to be a better representation for what Zuckerberg is trying to accomplish.