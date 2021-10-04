While Facebook And Instagram Are Down, Twitter Memes Dominate Social Media

A large portion of the social media world was shut down on Monday when Facebook and Instagram services both went out. Meanwhile, Twitter went wild with the memes as they were seemingly the last major platform to stay alive.

Ironically enough, @Facebook had to post a Tweet to confirm the outages.

Why is Facebook down?

Some users on Twitter are saying that Facebook employees are also dealing with internal outages as their platforms are seemingly down for the foreseeable future.

The @nytimes confirmed this in their report which was, of course, posted to Twitter.

So what did the Twitter-sphere do? They did what they do best - meme.