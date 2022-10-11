Facebook User Has Message for Walmart & Stores With Self-Checkout

One Facebook user has started a ton of controversial conversations about self-checkout stations at stores like Walmart, CVS and others after she admitted to skipping the exit line where a Walmart attendant was checking receipts because the line was too long.

The woman used the self-checkout station at Walmart to pay for her items. As she was trying to exit the store and head to her car with the items, she was halted by a long line of customers waiting to show their receipts to the Walmart employee at the store exit. The woman thought this was a ridiculous move on the part of Walmart as she had just checked out her own items. She thought if Walmart put enough trust in her to check out her own items, she surely shouldn't have to wait to show her receipt to anyone.

As the woman went around everyone to exit the store, the Walmart receipt checker called out, "Ma'am, ma'am", the woman says she just kept walking.

I just skipped the exit line and left. I heard her saying 'Ma'am, Ma'am' as I kept walking. I simply raised my hand above my head and shook my receipt, as I kindly left the store. -Facebook User

The woman posted, "you can put your cashiers back in place so they can resume the position. I'm not interested in the job".

You expect me to be a cashier with no training then that's your problem, not mine. -Facebook User

Thousands of people have weighed in their comments. Some are 100% on her side and others couldn't be more opposed.

How do you feel about the situation? Was if wrong of her to avoid the Walmart receipt checker near the exit?