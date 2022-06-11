Get our free mobile app

This eclectic and unique Louisiana Airbnb is ready for you and up to five friends to stay and experience a fairytale fantasy weekend!

This gorgeous Louisiana Airbnb is located in Folsom, LA and you can stay in this fantastic home starting at $209 a night.

Erin is the host of this awe-inspiring Airbnb and while she's not a 'super' host, she has a five-star rating. No wonder, because this 2,500 sq ft home has all the things... stunning views from a wrap-around porch, access to the Tchefuncte River, and even has an elevator! This three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bath 'tree' house sits on 7 acres giving you plenty of room to explore. Just listen to what past guests have to say:

Meagan stayed in April 2022 and said, 'My husband and I stayed here for a quiet weekend away, and it was absolutely perfect. The house itself is gorgeous, the wrap-around porch is a dream, and it’s set back in the woods near the river away from all the noise of everyday life. I can’t say enough good things about our stay here, and know we will book again soon!'

Ginnie stayed in April as well and her review is equally glowing. She says, 'You will feel as if you're in a storybook. This place was absolutely amazing. Next time I'll bring a pole to fish! Plenty of room and full of nature. I hope everyone gets to enjoy the red birds and the yellow ones!'

After going through the other 100+ reviews for this specific property, several words were used over and over again to describe it. Those words and phrases included; magical, castle, storybook, peaceful, quiet, clean, fairytale, etc... I think you get the picture. Let's take a look!

