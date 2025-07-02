BATON ROUGE, LA — Authorities in Baton Rouge are asking for the public's help in locating a man who allegedly posed as a construction worker and stole computer equipment from a local business.

Get our free mobile app

Man Caught On Surveillance Posing as Construction Worker to Steal from Local Business

According to the Baton Rouge Police, the suspect entered the business, located near South Foster Drive and Government Street, on May 18th, pretending to be a construction worker.

WBRZ is reporting that once he entered the business, he allegedly took computer equipment and left the building.

An Anonymous Tip Helps Police Identify The Suspect

Crime Stoppers reported that an anonymous tip allowed law enforcement to identify the individual; however, there is no information regarding whether he was located or taken into custody.

The case remains under investigation, and police ask that anyone with additional information to contact Crime Stoppers or the Baton Rouge Police Department.

This is a developing story, and the KPEL News Team is working to provide additional coverage for Acadiana. Updates will be shared as they become available, so download the KPEL News app via Google Play or in the App Store and subscribe to breaking news alerts to get the latest information sent directly to your mobile device.

You can also use the KPEL app to submit a news tip, share a traffic update, or chat directly with our on-air team.

Be sure to bookmark our latest site, wearelafayette.net, where we provide more local news coverage as well as lifestyle and community features.

To report errors, omissions, or other concerns regarding the content above, send emails to news@kpel965.com.