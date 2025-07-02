Man Disguised as Construction Worker Steals Equipment from Louisiana Business

Baton Rouge Police Department, Canva

BATON ROUGE, LA — Authorities in Baton Rouge are asking for the public's help in locating a man who allegedly posed as a construction worker and stole computer equipment from a local business.

Man Caught On Surveillance Posing as Construction Worker to Steal from Local Business

According to the Baton Rouge Police, the suspect entered the business, located near South Foster Drive and Government Street, on May 18th, pretending to be a construction worker.

WBRZ is reporting that once he entered the business, he allegedly took computer equipment and left the building.

An Anonymous Tip Helps Police Identify The Suspect

Crime Stoppers reported that an anonymous tip allowed law enforcement to identify the individual; however, there is no information regarding whether he was located or taken into custody.

The case remains under investigation, and police ask that anyone with additional information to contact Crime Stoppers or the Baton Rouge Police Department.

