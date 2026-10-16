LAFAYETTE, La. — Fall in Acadiana runs on big pots, long tables, and pecan trees dropping their crop. Gumbo, jambalaya, and boudin are moving from home kitchens to tailgate tents, family gatherings, and church halls across South Louisiana.

Here are eight foods that define the season in Cajun Country, plus a few places to find them this weekend.

What Acadiana Cooks Need to Know About Fall Cooking

Most of these dishes start with the trinity: onion, celery, and bell pepper. Many also lean on rice, which makes them easy to stretch for a crowd. That is why they travel so well from the stove to the tailgate.

What Happens Next for Acadiana’s Fall Table

The pecan harvest runs into December. Expect pecan pie and pralines to take center stage at Thanksgiving and Christmas. The savory pots will keep simmering every weekend until then.

What are your favorite Cajun foods of fall? Tell us your family’s roux rule, your red bean secret, or your boudin stop of choice.

The Best Fall Cooking Louisiana Has To Offer Get your roux, trinity, and andouille together. It's time for the best Cajun and Creole cooking to celebrate the fall weather. Gallery Credit: Joe Cunningham

Here's what you need to know about these amazing foods.

What Is the Official State Food of Louisiana?

Gumbo has been the official state cuisine since 2004.

What Is the Difference Between Gumbo and Jambalaya?

Gumbo is a roux-based stew served over rice. Jambalaya cooks the rice in the same pot as the meat, trinity, and stock.

When Is Pecan Season in Louisiana?

The pecan harvest typically runs from late October through December, depending on the weather.

What Is Boudin Made Of?

Boudin is a sausage made with pork, liver, and rice, seasoned with Cajun spices and the trinity.

And, if you're visiting and trying out some of South Louisiana's best foods, don't forget to check out all the great activities going on, like these.