Famous Athletes Who Wore a Mask

In the year 2020, we all got used to seeing people walk around in masks.

But outside of the pandemic, masks are typically only worn for special occasions, such as Halloween, Mardi Gras, costume parties, and sporting events.

In the month of October, my kids get excited when they see Halloween decorations and begin to tell me all the different things they'd like to dress up as for Halloween.

Many people like to dress up as their favorite athletes for Halloween.

All this talk of masks got me thinking about athletes who wore a mask, whether it be during play, in a press conference, or just for fun.

